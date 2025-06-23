Selena Gomez Shows Off Bold New Bangs in IG Transformation

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Selena Gomez Wigs Out with Bold New Bangs!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Selena Gomez just dropped a bangin' new look -- and fans (plus Selena herself) are losing it… because surprise, surprise, it’s not exactly what it seems.

Check it out… Selena showed off a bold, choppy cut with heavy bangs in a Sunday IG selfie -- but don’t get too attached. She made it clear it was a wig, joking in the caption about why she just can’t commit to real bangs.

"I would, but I’d regret it, then get it redone so I simply won’t #bangs," Selena wrote -- making it crystal clear the bang life just ain't for her.

Plus, bangs aren’t new territory for Selena -- she’s rocked the look on and off over the years. So safe to say, no real FOMO here.

Looks like Selena’s keeping the bangs … strictly in fringe territory!

