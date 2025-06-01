Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Seen in New Video at NYC Dinner

Play video content BACKGRID

We’re getting a closer look at Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s girls' night out in New York City over the weekend -- cause TMZ has the exclusive footage.

New video and photos we've obtained show the superstar duo arriving at Monkey Bar in Midtown Manhattan on Saturday night. Taylor pulled up first in a black Range Rover, flanked by her security team, before heading inside the upscale restaurant.

The longtime best friends later exited together, hopping into a black SUV waiting curbside. Taylor rocked a black mini dress paired with silver heels, while Selena stunned in camel-colored slacks, a halter top, and a coordinating blazer.

As we previously reported, the pair was seated across from one another in a booth, deep in conversation throughout the night. While we don’t know exactly what was said, it’s safe to assume Selena had some words of praise for Taylor following her massive win — buying back the rights to her entire music catalog.