Taylor Swift Sings Her Heart Out, Celebrates Taking Back Her Masters

Taylor Swift is celebrating buying back her original recordings the best way she knows how ... by singing her heart out to one of her biggest hits!

In a clip shared Friday evening by Swift's close friend and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, the two are seen jamming out in a kitchen to "Getaway Car" -- soaking up the moment after she sealed the deal on her masters.

Swift clutches onto her cat Meredith as she lip syncs to the line "Put the money in a bag and I stole the keys" ... before passionately shouting, "That was the last time you ever saw me."

The tune is from Swift's 2017 album "Reputation" ... and Antonoff captioned the video, "Rep forever guilt free listening!"

Swifties are eating up the now-viral video ... which racked up millions of views in no time.

As you know, Taylor shared a detailed letter on Friday, revealing she now owns her entire music catalog after finalizing a deal to buy it back from Shamrock Capital. This comes after years of battling to reclaim her original masters -- which were first sold to Scooter Braun in 2019, then later sold to Shamrock Capital.

Of course, there was a major beef between Swift and Braun after she claimed her masters were sold without her consent ... but there doesn't seem to be any "Bad Blood" on Braun's side ... telling TMZ on Friday he's "happy for her."