Scooter Braun Says He's 'Happy' for Taylor Swift After Masters Deal

Scooter Braun's not feeling any bad blood toward Taylor Swift ... he's actually stoked his former business partner purchased her masters!

The HYBE America CEO tells TMZ ... he's "happy for her" after she bought her entire musical catalog from Shamrock Capital -- the company Scooter sold them to back in 2020 after he bought them from Big Machine Label Group the year before.

If you don't know ... sources tell TMZ that there are verified emails -- some of which appear in "Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood" -- which confirm Taylor was offered the opportunity to buy her masters from Scooter before Shamrock Capital purchased them.

While these emails have been brought up before, Taylor has always maintained she didn't get the chance to do so ... referring to the sale as a "carrot dangled and yanked away."

Several reports have been released over the last few years that claim negotiations between Taylor and Scooter broke down because he wanted her to sign an NDA -- and, she wasn't willing to do so.

There are conflicting claims about the purpose of the NDA ... with some claiming it was only to make sure Taylor and her team didn't discuss the financials of BMLG while others have said it was to specifically protect Scooter.

Taylor made her exciting announcement just a couple hours ago ... sharing a picture to Instagram where she's surrounded by her albums in an otherwise nondescript room -- captioning it "You belong with me.💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤."

A letter posted to her website dives further into her thoughts about the sale ... and, it's an emotional read -- so grab a box of tissues before you start looking it over.

BTW ... a source told us that we shouldn't believe reports that Scooter helped her get her music back -- adding, "[Taylor] owns her music in spite of Scooter Braun, not because of him."