Travis Kelce Offered Hairy Back Solutions, Waxes and Razors!

Travis Kelce put his back scruff on full display this week ... but if he's ever looking for a smoother look, the companies are lining up to help!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the folks at Manscaped -- which offers a plethora of men's grooming products -- say the Kansas City Chiefs superstar could really make use of one of their mower trimmers ... and if he wants to test one out, all he has to do is ask and they'll ship him some goodies.

Play video content JULY 2020

If he'd rather go a different route to eliminating his fur ... Erin Thomas of the Trifecta studios in Kansas City said she's down to wax his chest and back -- free of charge!!

Of course, Kelce ditched his shirt after a sweaty workout in Florida ... revealing quite the hairy situation as he entered his luxury whip.

The appearance is nothing new for the guy -- he's had similar chest and back hair when shirtless in the past -- but perhaps after the most recent outing, he might be open to shedding a little bit.