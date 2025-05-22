Ex-NFL Star Andrew Whitworth Has No Issues W/ 'Tush Push' Ban Failing

Don't Like It, Get Good at It!

The "tush push" isn't goin' anywhere anytime soon ... and legendary offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth tells TMZ Sports he has no issue with the controversial play!

"If everybody was good at it, everybody would be doing it," Andrew said at LAX ... just moments after a measure to ban the play fell short by just a couple votes at league meetings.

AW doesn't believe the play provides an unfair advantage ... pointing out that the Eagles are just damn good at it -- and others need to get on their level.

While the play has survived to see another day, there's no guarantee it lasts past this season ... it could once again be proposed for a ban.

But, Whitworth doesn't think that'll happen ... unless data surfaces showing the play is dangerous.

The actual vote was close. 24 teams were needed to vote "YES," but in the end only 22 cast their ballots in that direction.

Retired Eagles legend Jason Kelce even made the trip to Minneapolis to advocate for the play and debunked rumors that it forced him into retirement.

The Birds were clearly happy with the news, posting a snap of the tush push in action, writing, "Push on."