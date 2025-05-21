NFL 'Tush Push' Ban Fails, Philadelphia Eagles Celebrate

More tushes will be pushed in the NFL in 2025-26 -- the league just shot down a rule that would have outlawed the controversial quarterback sneak play ... and the Philadelphia Eagles were quick to celebrate.

Several teams had called for a "Tush Push" ban this offseason ... but when league owners voted on the possible rule change Wednesday, those in favor of keeping it won out.

According to reporters at the scene, there were actually 22 teams who felt it should still be a part of the game.

Of course, the other 10 -- including the Green Bay Packers -- had argued it should be barred from gridirons going forward ... citing both safety and entertainment reasons.

Jason Kelce -- the former Eagles center who helped make the short-yardage run so effective -- actually showed up to the owners' meeting in Minneapolis on Wednesday to advocate for the play.

Philly didn't take long to rejoice after the news broke ... they posted a picture of Jalen Hurts running the sneak with the caption, "Push on."