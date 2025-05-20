Jalen Hurts Doubles Down On White House Excuse ... I Really Was Busy!!!

Play video content Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is explaining his absence from the Eagles' Super Bowl celebration at President Trump's White House ... telling reporters he was simply booked that day.

The champs hit 1600 Penn late last month ... and while plenty of big names were present -- the Big Game's MVP was nowhere to be found.

There was a ton of speculation as to why 26-year-old Hurts didn't join his teammates ... especially after he gave an awkward non-answer when asked if he'd be there days earlier.

The White House later released a statement stating the quarterback was missing out due to "scheduling conflicts" ... and when speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Hurts said the same thing.

“I wasn’t available," Hurts said. "I don’t think that’s pertinent. Everyone who went, and was available, they seemed to enjoy themselves."

That they did -- especially star running back Saquon Barkley, who turned the visit into an extended stay with POTUS ... even golfing with No. 45-47.

It has been quite a busy year for Hurts -- he got married, attended the Met Gala, the Time 100 event and, oh yeah, won the Super Bowl.