Eagles' Eli Ricks Gushes Over Ivanka Trump After White House Visit, 'Exactly My Type'

Philadelphia Eagles player Eli Ricks certainly appreciated his trip to the White House on Monday ... but it didn't necessarily have anything to do with President Donald Trump and his hospitality -- but more so his daughter, Ivanka.

The 23-year-old cornerback gave a glowing review of his visit to 1600 Penn on social media ... saying he was pleased with one particular sight the nation's capital had to offer.

POTUS' daughter, 43, was present for the Super Bowl champions' ceremony ... wearing a light blue suit for the occasion.

Ricks even reposted several shots of Ivanka at the event ... and we're assuming they made his heart flutter.

Credit to Ricks, Ivanka DID look stunning for the festivities ... and we hate to burst his bubble, but she's spoken for. She got married to Jared Kushner in 2009 and they have three kids together ... so you could say things are kinda serious.

At least Ricks knows what kinda gal he's looking for ... and it won't hurt his chances to boast he's a champion on his dating profiles when looking for the right partner.

As for the POTUS, he cracked a few jokes during the Eagles' visit -- calling out Taylor Swift for her bad night in February ... as well as the New York Giants for letting go of his new buddy Saquon Barkley.

Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts skipped the shindig ... with the White House claiming it was due to "scheduling conflicts."

