White House Accuses Amazon of 'Hostile Act' After Tariff Cost Checkout Report

A proposed new Amazon feature constitutes a "hostile" action against the Trump Administration ... so says White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

During a briefing Tuesday morning, a reporter asked about a report about Amazon running a new line item on check-outs that would tell people how much more they're paying because of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Leavitt -- standing beside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent -- called the move a "hostile and political act" ... before asking why Amazon didn't do the same to highlight inflation during former President Joe Biden's term.

Punchbowl News reported Tuesday morning Amazon was set to display how much an item's price is marked up due to tariffs. Later Tuesday, Amazon disputed that report, telling the Washington Post ... “The team that runs our ultra-low-cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products. This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties.”

Tuesday morning during the briefing discussion, Leavitt whipped out a printed news article from Reuters about how the company partnered with the Chinese propaganda arm.

While Leavitt said the article came out recently, it was actually published in 2021 ... it's unclear if the brand is still partnered with the Chinese government.

Leavitt says Americans should buy more American products to shore up the supply chain in the States ... before declining to comment on whether or not Jeff Bezos still supports President Trump. Bezos owns Amazon, as well as the Washington Post.