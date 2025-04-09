Kevin O'Leary Wants Trump to Hammer China With Tariffs, Force Trade Deal

Play video content TMZ.com

Kevin O'Leary is going for the jugular ... he wants President Trump to hammer China with massive tariffs and force Chinese President Xi Jinping to the bargaining table.

The "Shark Tank" star joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and told us why slapping tariffs on China is not about bringing manufacturing back to the United States, but more about forcing a trade deal and getting China to finally play by the rules.

Kevin says China's been lying, cheating and stealing when it comes to technology and trade for years now ... and he wants Trump to hit them where it hurts -- with a 400% tariff.

O'Leary says Beijing is screwing him and many others over in business and trade ... and he tells us why tariffs could help force China to cut a trade deal to level the playing field.

Trump just announced an increased 125% tariff on China, but Kevin wants him to go even higher ... and he's got some strong words for the Chinese government.