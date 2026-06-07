Celeste Rivas' Family Not Participating in D4vd Documentary Projects, Attorney Says

The family of Celeste Rivas is being approached by multiple production companies seeking insight on her alleged relationship with singer D4vd ... but they’re shutting the door on the idea for now, TMZ has learned.

According to the Rivas' family attorney Patrick Steinfeld, several production companies have reached out regarding potential participation in documentary projects, with some even making direct solicitations at the family’s home.

Steinfeld tells us the interest has been widespread, noting the family has been contacted by "many production companies" in connection with possible documentaries exploring the alleged relationship between their daughter and the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

He also added that while he cannot confirm which companies have reached out, but the family has been made aware that some documentary projects on the subject are already financed and currently in production.

Despite the mounting attention from the entertainment world, Steinfeld makes one thing clear ... the Rivas family has no interest in participating in any documentaries at this time.

For now, it appears Hollywood’s documentary machines may be rolling -- but without the family’s involvement.