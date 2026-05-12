D4vd Appears in Courtroom in Jail Jumpsuit and Shackles

D4vd looked more like he was waiting on a delayed flight than fighting a criminal case Tuesday morning ... casually slumping in his chair during a court hearing while his lawyers and prosecutors deliberated over the case's timeline.

The artist -- born David Burke -- appeared in Downtown Los Angeles for a status conference tied to his upcoming preliminary hearing ... rocking an orange jail jumpsuit and appearing unusually relaxed throughout the proceedings.

A sketch shows him entering the courtroom in restraints as he faces first-degree murder and mutilation charges tied to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez ... whose dismembered remains were found inside a Tesla registered to the singer last year. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges after his April arrest.

Inside the courtroom, the two sides sparred over discovery and the the pace of evidence turnover ahead of the next phase of the case ... that now will roll on next month.

Play video content 4/20/26 Video: Singer D4vd Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas, Death Penalty Possible TMZ.com

The hearing focused largely on scheduling and readiness for the preliminary hearing, which is currently set for June 29. Another status hearing is scheduled for June 17 while the judge also noted the court would remain in session throughout the timeline.