D4vd's Younger Bro Caleb: I Am Being Impersonated Online!!!

D4vd's younger brother, Caleb Burke, says people online are pretending to be him -- days after distancing himself from his infamous brother, TMZ has learned.

On Friday morning, Caleb wrote, “There are people that are impersonating me online.”

“I don’t have a YouTube account,” he added. Caleb pointed to the three social media accounts that are his before adding, “I will be deactivating them after this post.”

The move comes after Caleb spoke out about D4vd and the ongoing criminal case. He said, "I don't want to make this horrible situation about me. I want justice for Celeste and her family."

"I have not lived with my brother for years," Caleb explained. He said they were not "very close" and "didn't speak often." He admitted to being around Celeste a few times when he was 15. "I did not know her well, and did not know her age."

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Caleb also denied he was attempting to use his brother's murder case to launch a music career. He said, "I have been releasing and posting music over the last 3-4 years, and took over a half-year hiatus due to what happened."