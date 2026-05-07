'90210' Star Ian Ziering Fires Back at Alleged Gang Member in Court

'90210' star Ian Ziering is firing back at the motorbike rider who sued him over a 2023 assault in Los Angeles ... claiming the alleged gang member should be in jail, not suing him ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Ian asked a court to throw out claims in the suit brought by Jacob Hernandez over the violent incident on Hollywood Blvd.

Ian says he was driving with his 11-year-old daughter when a group of men driving minibikes drove up. He says he believed they had hit his car, and he confronted them ... which led to a physical fight.

Ian denied he was the aggressor on the day in question. He claimed Jacob and his friends were members of the 605 Minibike Gang who hit his car.

The actor said the lawsuit was frivolous. He claims Jacob and his friends smashed his windshield while his daughter was inside the car. Ian said he filed a police report and noted LAPD officers arrested Jacob and others in May 2024 ... although they were not ultimately prosecuted.

In a declaration, Ian wrote, “I was attacked by several 605 gang members. During the attack, one of the 605 gang members smashed the windshield while my daughter was still inside.” He included a photo of the broken window.

In Jacob's original lawsuit, he claims he was driving on Hollywood Blvd on the date in question ... but he says Ian was the aggressor, forcefully shoving him and causing injuries.

Jacob said he suffered injuries and mental health issues due to the incident. He also took issue with social media posts by Ian. He sued seeking damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Ian is calling the lawsuit nothing more than “attempted civil extortion" ... insisting his actions were in self-defense due to Jacob’s aggression.

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In regard to his social media posts, Ian said he had every right to post what he did. Ian is asking for the complaint to be thrown out.