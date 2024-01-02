Ian Ziering in First Sighting Since Biker Brawl, Wears 'Good Vibes' Hat

Ian Ziering's trying his best to keep a positive attitude on the heels of his terrifying encounter with a mob of ruthless bikers in Hollywood ... as he gets out and about again for the first time since the street brawl.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star looked relaxed during a lunch outing at Bristol Farms Tuesday afternoon in WeHo ... donning a baseball cap branded with the oh-so zen message of "Good Vibes."

TMZ broke the story ... Ian's peace was massively interrupted Saturday as he ended up going toe-to-toe with a group of bikers, who he claims sideswiped his car while weaving through traffic on Hollywood Blvd.

Video footage we obtained shows the bikers violently kicking and pounding their helmets on Ian's car ... all while his 10-year-old daughter, Penna, was alone inside as Ian fought off others across the street.

The ordeal was frightening enough for onlookers ... let alone little Penna, who was seen weeping, and was consoled by her dad shortly after.

