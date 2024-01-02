Ian Ziering's Biker Brawl, New Angle Shows Damages To His Car Windshield
'BH 90210' STAR IAN ZIERING SCARY NEW ANGLE OF BIKER BRAWL
1/2/2024 12:00 PM PT
New footage of Ian Ziering's battle with bikers on Hollywood Blvd shows the extensive damage to his car's windshield ... and new details from the scene make it all the more terrifying.
In new video obtained by TMZ, bikers violently kick and pound their helmets on Ian's car ... and we're told his 10-year-old daughter, Penna, was alone inside the vehicle at that very moment.
While bikers attacked the car with Penna inside, we're told Ian was on the other side of the street fighting off other bikers.
These new details validate just how terrified Penna must've been ... with a previous clip from the aftermath showing Ian consoling the weeping youngster after the bikers fled.
TMZ broke the story ... the frightening confrontation ignited when Ian's car was hit by bikers who were weaving in and out of traffic.
Other footage shows Ian exchanging punches with one of the bikers before getting jumped by others in the violent brawl.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Ian's since spoken out about the attack on IG ... confirming he and his daughter emerged unscathed while urging local officials to take action against the rising tide of "hooliganism" in L.A.