Selena Gomez Throws Low-Key Engagement Party, Celebs React to News

Selena Gomez already threw a low-key engagement party for some very close friends and family ... but, it looks like she'll need to throw another for all her famous pals -- 'cause many of them are clearly stoked for her.

The singer-songwriter -- who recently got engaged to Benny Blanco -- apparently threw an intimate party to celebrate the news ... with people like her future in-laws posing with her and BB at the small affair.

One of Selena's closest pals also shared a pic where she sat with the singer as Gomez showed off the ring ... saying "bride era activated."

Speaking of eras, Selena's longtime pal Taylor Swift couldn't make it to what seems like an impromptu party, but she did send along her congrats ... offering her services as flower girl at Benny and Selena's wedding.

Taylor was far from the only celeb who sent along her congrats ... with stars as varied as Cardi B and Jennifer Aniston hopping on IG to post in the comments of Selena's announcement.

As we told you ... Selena took to her Instagram to share a snap of her massive diamond ring -- including a pic where she sat on a picnic blanket outdoors where it seems Benny popped the question.

She captioned the set of photos "forever begins now.." ... so looks like she's already got happily ever after running through her head.

Play video content

Obviously there's been a lot of speculation Benny and Selena have been engaged ... but, it's finally officially happened after months of dating.