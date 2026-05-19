Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Potential Prenup All About Location, Location, Location

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will almost certainly have inked a prenup before their summer wedding ... and if they do, it's all about location, location, location.

Taylor and Travis check all the boxes for a couple that needs a prenup ... there is so much money on the line, plus they are both active money earners. Taylor is worth an estimated $2 billion and Travis comes in at $90 million.

Picking a state where the prenup is drafted will be just as important as picking out a wedding venue. The laws governing prenups vary from state to state, and these prenups typically say the law of the state where it's written will apply, regardless of where they end up living.

Taylor and Travis have options ... ties to at least 6 states by our count ... though our sources say it won't be drafted in California. That leaves Rhode Island, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee and New York.

Taylor's got a fancy estate in Rhode Island. Travis just bought a home in Kansas, and he plays NFL football in Missouri. Taylor's also got a pad in New York and she's got some deep roots in Tennessee.

What Taylor and Travis are likely looking for is a state that strongly enforces prenups, protects separate property, gives courts less leeway to rewrite agreements, protects business and IP appreciation and doesn't dole out long-term spousal support.

Rhode Island might be the best overall fit when you consider Taylor's billionaire status ... and New York might be the worst overall because the state is known for judges who closely scrutinize prenups and sometimes invalidate them.

Kansas is probably the runner-up -- it's a prenup-friendly state with relatively predictable courts, less aggressive judges than New York and a decent respect for separate property ... plus Travis's career and celebrity is heavily tied to Kansas City, which straddles Kansas and Missouri.

Tennessee would appear to be in the middle of the pack ... it's a good pick for wealthy couples, especially entertainers, and Taylor's got deep roots in Nashville and throughout the state ... and then we'd say Missouri is slightly more favorable than NY.