Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy a Date Night As Wedding Rumors Swirl

We're Wedded To Dinner In The Big Apple

Taylor Swift has been all over the Big Apple recently, and now she’s hitting the town with her man -- Travis Kelce -- for a dinner date ... while the lovebirds keep the world in utter suspense about ... well ... you know what.

The power couple was photographed by paparazzi Friday night, strolling hand-in-hand through Manhattan's Soho neighborhood before heading inside Or’esh, a fancy Mediterranean restaurant.

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Taylor couldn't help but smile in her chic flowery dress and high heels while rocking the engagement ring given to her by her hunky fiancé. Speaking of whom, Travis was also sporting a grin while dressed in dark pants, black dress shoes and a pinstripe button down shirt with animal patterns.

The lovebirds probably had lots to discuss over their meal given all the chatter about their upcoming nuptials. It's good to see Travis back with Taylor whose been doing the town without him for the last couple weeks.

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Taylor dined at Manhattan's Via Carota with other guests for Lena Dunham’s birthday. The pop star has also been going out nights in NYC with her closest pals, including BFF Ashley Avignone.

Not only that, but Taylor has been burning up the phones we're told, making calls to friends to make sure they keep this summer open for the big day with her NFL star, soon-to-be hubby.