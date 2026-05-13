Taylor Swift Gives Off Wedding Vibes During Girls' Night Out in NYC

Taylor Swift was giving off major bridal era vibes in NYC on Tuesday as her wedding to Travis Kelce grows closer and closer.

The pop superstar was decked out in a form-fitting white mini dress as she and her friends, including BFF Ashley Avignone, went for dinner at Manhattan's Via Carota restaurant.

Check out the photos ... Taylor looks like she's ready to walk down the aisle in her $398 Retrofête dress as she makes her way inside the West Village eatery with Ashley just steps behind. Taylor also sported black Gucci high heels with a Dior bag slung over her shoulder.

As you may know, Taylor has been out and about lately. For Mother's Day, she was photographed heading into another West Village restaurant, "The Eight Six," to dine with her parents, Andrea and Scott, and her brother Austin. Travis was nowhere in sight ... but no biggie ... the NFL star is destined to go all the way with Taylor.

And they did go all the way ... to London, England, that is, last Friday. The lovebirds were snapped by paparazzi strolling hand-in-hand into Gordon Ramsey's new restaurant for a pre-wedding date.