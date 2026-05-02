Met Gala Timeline: The Most Talked-About Red Carpet Moments Ever!!

The Met Gala isn’t just a red carpet -- it's a full-blown fashion spectacle where celebs swing big or go home ... and since we're just days out from fashion's biggest night, we're turning up with Met Gala legends!!!

From Cher turning heads in 1985 to Kate Moss owning the '90s cool-girl vibe, the drama's been baked in for decades ...

Things only got louder with Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney serving iconic duo energy back in '99, plus wild-card moments from Alan Cumming and Jessica Simpson in 2001.

We're just gettin' started y'all! See all the headline-making looks from Diana Ross, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Madonna and more!