Kardashian-Jenner Crew: Met Gala Looks Still Break The Internet
Kardashian-Jenner Crew ... Iconic Met Gala Looks Still Breaking The Internet!
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The Met Gala -- going down this upcoming Monday -- delivers a star-studded lineup of clout, couture, and cultural moments -- and the Kardashians’ arrivals keep everyone on look-out.
From Kim's first Met as Kanye's +1 to Kourtney rockin' the carpet with Travis, their extravagant, over-the-top looks (and some simple and understated) still heat up the Internet!
Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Khloe, Kris, and Kourtney always serve ... Check out the gallery!