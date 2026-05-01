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Charli D'Amelio Is Feelin' 22! Check Out Her Bday Hot Shots!

Charli D'Amelio Is Feelin' 22 ... Viral Bday Hot Shots!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Charli D'Amelio Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Charli D'Amelio Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Charli D'Amelio's viral ways are in full effect today ... it's her 22nd birthday and we searched high and low for her sexiest selfies ... Now it's time to party!

From lil' black bikinis to polka-dot sets that hit just right, Charli knows how to hit them angles ... and her light 🌞!

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Charli's popularity popped off from her viral dance trends and collaborations, and she's TikTok'd her way to mega superstardom -- even winning "Dancing with the Stars" in 2022.

Check out the gallery!

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