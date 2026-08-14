Slipknot Posts, Then Deletes, Announcement That Sid Wilson Is Out of Band

Sid Wilson's officially out of Slipknot ... or at least he was for a hot minute -- before the band deleted their social media post announcing the news.

Here's the deal ... the group's official Instagram account put up a simple black and white post which reads, "Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Then, for reasons unknown, the band took the post down a short time later ... so it's unclear where they stand with Sid.

Our sources have said the relationship between man and band is completely finished ... with the group delivering Sid the news at the end of July.

We were later told the decision came after the group finally had enough of Sid's behavior ... namely, the way he treated his bandmates. The firing was a long time coming, we were told ... not a spur-of-the-moment decision.

Sources also said our early reporting on the news threw the band into chaos ... with some group members mad they couldn't release the news on their own terms.