Luigi Mangione Racks Up Donations From Fans Hours After Guilty Plea In Federal Case

Luigi Mangione's supporters are still throwing money at his defense ... even though he pleaded guilty to stalking charges this morning in his federal case.

We've learned that -- in the last few hours -- Luigi's GiveSendGo fund for his legal fees increased by about $1,000.

Fans are also sharing their love and support for Luigi in the comments section of the fundraiser ... leaving posts like, "He did what he had to do today, what he thought was best for him. We're still here with you, Luigi" and "You'll see the outside world again one day, I know you will. I'll keep writing to you."

The fundraiser has been up since December 2024 ... and has raised more than $1.56 million to date.

As we reported ... Luigi pled guilty to interstate stalking resulting in death and stalking through the use of interstate facilities resulting in death -- and he admitted in court that he killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson with a gun he made from a 3-D printer.

Play video content Video: Luigi Mangione's Speaks to Reporters After Guilty Plea FOX

His lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, explained during a press conference after the plea that Luigi "endured years of severe, debilitating pain, following a broken back, while struggling to navigate our health care and health insurance systems. He believed that the system had failed him and destroyed his life."

Sentencing guidelines provide the general range of 24 to 30 years, or more, for Luigi's crimes ... and a judge said he will have to serve 85% of a sentence. That means if he's sentenced to 24 years, he will have to serve at least 20 ... and would be out before he turns 50.