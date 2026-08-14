Florida Woman Fatally Shot Mom, 2 Young Daughters After Finding Porn on Husband's Phone

A Florida woman fatally shot her mother and two of her children before taking her own life after she got into a heated argument with her husband over porn found on his phone ... according to police.

Plant City Police Chief Richard Mills held a press conference Thursday after investigators concluded their investigation into the May 3 murder-suicide.

Mills said Hailey Dempsey fatally shot her mom, Valerie DeBoe, at their residence in the Tampa Bay area and then ran away with her three young daughters. Dempsey then allegedly shot and killed her 4-month-old and 4-year-old and also tried to shoot the 2-year-old but missed.

Moments later, Dempsey turned the gun on herself and took her own life, according to Mills, who also said police responded to the Dempsey home three times in the days leading up to the tragedy.

Cops say on May 1 -- two days before the deadly shooting -- Dempsey got into a "verbal confrontation" with her husband Jay over porn she found on his cell phone.

The police chief added, "It wasn't cheating or anything like that, evidently it was just porn, and they were having an argument over that. I think that's what everything stemmed from."