Brawl Breaks Out at Fancy Beverly Hills Steakhouse, on Video

Two Ladies Bring Their Own Beef to Steakhouse!!!

Play video content Video: Brawl Breaks Out at Fancy Beverly Hills Steakhouse TMZ.com

The Beverly Hills bourgeoisie got dinner and a free show when a fight broke out at one of their ritzy restaurants ... and it's all on video.

Ya gotta see this brawl that went down at Steak 48 -- a popular restaurant in Bev Hills -- footage shows two women dressed to the nines ... but standing 10 toes down and throwing hands in a crowded dining room.

Unclear what started the brawl here ... but these two women acted like this was a PPV fight ... punching, kicking, and clawing at each other while rolling around on the floor.

The female fighters were dressed for a fine-dining experience ... not a cage match -- and they revealed a surprising lack of underwear ... watch the video and you'll see what we mean.

Eventually, two people who appear to be restaurant staff break up the fight ... though the drama doesn't end there.

When a combatant is asked to leave, the fighter refuses ... and she turns a napkin into a weapon.

Unclear if anyone was arrested ... we've reached out to the restaurant.