Diddy Out of Solitary Confinement After Prison Fight

Diddy is out of solitary confinement following his alleged prison brawl ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Diddy was released from the hole at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he'd been placed after getting into a fight with another inmate.

As we reported, Diddy went toe to toe with a fellow inmate after the man allegedly dissed him. We're told the two got into a scuffle, pushing each other and throwing jabs before prison staff quickly broke it up.

Our sources previously told us Diddy "held his own" during the altercation ... but prison officials immediately tossed him into solitary confinement afterward.

It's unclear whether Diddy will face any additional disciplinary action stemming from the alleged fight.

Play video content Video: Diddy Spotted on Video During Daily Walk at Federal Prison TMZ.com

Diddy is currently scheduled to be released from federal prison on February 20, 2028.