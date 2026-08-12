Russell Westbrook Announces Retirement W/ Michael B. Jordan Narrated Video

Russell Westbrook just closed the book on his legendary NBA career in the most Hollywood way possible.

The 37-year-old former MVP posted an emotional video on social media on Wednesday, titled “The Museum of Unspoken Answers,” narrated by his buddy Michael B. Jordan.

The clip begins with Russ walking through a gallery of his greatest hits, from thunderous dunks to triple-doubles ... and a gang of other career highlights.

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Westbrook captioned the clip ... “Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end. You had to be there. And now it’s over.”

Of course, Brodie, who played 18 seasons in the NBA, leaves the game as one of the most electric (and polarizing) point guards in The Association's history.

Russ was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle SuperSonics (who soon after became the Oklahoma City Thunder) out of UCLA in 2008. He spent 11 seasons in OKC, winning the 2017 MVP after averaging a triple-double for the year (a feat he accomplished four times).

He also played for the Rockets, Wizards, Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets, and Kings.

For his career, Westbrook averaged nearly 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists in over 1,300 NBA games ... being named an All-Star on nine occasions. He also led the league in scoring twice.

The one thing he's missing is a ring, but it's clear Russ has zero regrets.