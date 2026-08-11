Play video content Video: Chiefs' Rashee Rice Breaks Silence On Jail Stay, Calls It 'Reality Check' Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice is finally opening up about his 30-day stretch behind bars -- and the Kansas City Chiefs wideout isn't sugarcoating the impact it's had on him.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since getting out, the star receiver called his jail stint a straight-up "reality check" and a "learning experience" during media availability at training camp on Tuesday.

"A learning experience. A reality check, and don't focus on the past, focus on what's going on right now," the 26-year-old Super Bowl champ said.

Rice was locked up in mid-May after testing positive for THC, a violation of the terms of his probation stemming back to the wild multi-car crash on a Texas highway back in 2024.

Rashee was released on June 16 after serving 30 days in Dallas County Jail ... time he says he spent rehabbing his knee after surgery.

The 4th-year pro admitted the jail stay, albeit relatively short, was "mentally tough" ... but he found a way through it, with some help from Kevin Hart movies.

Now that he's out, Rashee -- who also served a six-game NFL suspension last season -- says he's "100% locked in" as he prepares to hit the gridiron with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of his Chiefs squad.