Rashee Rice Won't Face NFL Discipline After Ex-Girlfriend's Allegations

The NFL announced Rashee Rice will not be punished after his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence ... stating an investigation into the claims concluded he did not violate the personal conduct policy.

The Kansas City Chiefs star's partner of eight years -- Dacoda Jones -- dropped several disturbing claims on social media back in January ... stating Rice got physical with her and treated her terribly during their relationship, even when she was pregnant with their child.

Jones also shared photos on social media she said backed her story.

She went on to file a lawsuit a month later ... describing the injuries she sustained from Rice -- including bleeding, swelling, bruising and ailments to her neck, face, mouth, arms, legs, chest and shoulder.

Rice's lawyer, Sean Lindsey, said at the time Jones stated under penalty of perjury in an affidavit for non-prosecution that Rice did not punch her, but the two did have a verbal argument.

The league launched an investigation into the claims in January ... and on Friday, it stated it was closed after it concluded that Rice “has not engaged in conduct that violates the personal conduct policy.”