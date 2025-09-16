Travis Kelce Ripped By Rashee Rice Crash Victim's Lawyer Over 'Free 4' Shirt

Travis Kelce's pregame warmup shirt paying homage to the suspended Rashee Rice has drawn the ire of many ... including an attorney who's representing one of the people injured in the receiver's infamous 2024 crash.

Marc Lenahan, Kathryn Kuykendall's lawyer, told TMZ Sports on Monday he's livid with Kelce for sporting the "Free 4" tee ... considering Rice is serving a six-game ban for causing that huge March '24 pileup in Dallas.

The attorney also took aim at Kelce's teammate, Tyquan Thornton, who sported the shirt just prior to Kansas City's game against the Eagles on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium as well.

"I respect that Kelce and Thornton support their teammate, but the 'gym teacher' needs to talk with the history teacher," Lenahan said, referencing the caption on Kelce and Taylor Swift's recent engagement announcement.

"Rashee isn't Nelson Mandela or Pepe Mujica, men who fought for what they believed in. There is evidence that Rashee was going 119 mph in a $1,749 per day Lambo rental that had pot and a pistol in it, on a highway on Easter weekend. Free Rashee? He already thinks he's getting away scot-free. He's not paid a single cent of the $1.1 million judgment he already owes our client, who is living anything but pain-free."

Rice, of course, was accused of racing a friend in a 2020 Urus at speeds of over 100 MPH on a Texas highway right before he crashed into several others on the road. Rice then fled from the scene instead of sticking around to render aid.

Play video content 3/30/24

The Kansas City wideout was arrested and charged over the matter ... and in July, he pleaded guilty to two felonies stemming from the incident. In August, he accepted the NFL's 6-game punishment for his role in the ordeal.

"Talk & t-shirts are cheap," Lenahan added. "If Kelce and Thornton truly believed in Rashee, they'd loan him the money to pay his victims. But since they won't do that, maybe they can at least be better role models by wearing a t-shirt with an important public service warning: 'Flee 4!'"

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

For Andy Reid's part, he didn't have an issue with the guys' outfits ... telling reporters Monday Kelce and Thornton "love the kid [Rice] and want him to feel part of it in their own way. I really don't think it's anything more than that."