Taylor Swift Engaged to Travis Kelce

UPDATE

10:41 AM PT -- The social media announcement teased a big hint at the couple's engagement timeline. Remember, Travis had longer hair up until the end of July, cutting it during training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Peep the pics, TK has noticeably shorter hair while proposing to Tay ... indicating he must've gotten down on one knee this month.

10:35 AM PT -- Moments after Taylor and Travis announced their big engagement news, TMZ learned the Ralph Lauren black-and-white striped dress Taylor wore for the proposal was already sold out.

Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce ... take that in!

Taylor and Travis jointly posted photos of the proposal on Instagram ... multiple pics of them in a garden setting, with Travis down on one knee. The caption -- "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"

The 35-year-old couple set the post to Taylor's fan-favorite song, "So High School" from her "Tortured Poets Department" album ... which makes sense given the song is inspired by their romance.

TMZ has learned the engagement ring is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut. The jewelry designer is Kindred Lubeck ... and sources tell us the jeweler worked with Travis to design the sparkler.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2023 X/@paytonsun

Taylor and Travis' "Love Story" started back in July 2023, after the NFL tight end voiced his disappointment that he wasn't able to meet the pop star at her "Eras" tour stop in Kansas City. Travis made the confession on his "New Heights" podcast, admitting he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it for her.

Play video content ESPN

Word got back to Taylor, however, who later called the gesture something out of a "John Hughes movie" during her first "New Heights" podcast appearance in 2025.

The couple made their relationship public in September 2023, when Taylor attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game -- cheering on Travis from his box at Arrowhead Stadium.

Before long, Taylor became a staple at Travis' home games ... even kissing him on the field after his big Super Bowl win in 2024.

Similarly, Travis supported Taylor at a number of her "Eras" tour stops -- notably joining her onstage during one London concert at Wembley Stadium last summer.

The twosome have been inseparable ever since taking their relationship across the globe ... including a romantic vacation in Lake Como, Italy in May 2024. Swifties even wondered if an engagement was coming at that time ... but no dice.

Though, after Taylor's "New Heights" appearance earlier this month, fans felt confident the pair were "End Game" ... as T Swift entrusted Travis and his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, with the precious announcement of her 12th studio album -- "The Life of a Showgirl."

She also shared more about their romance than ever before.

Forget the 'Show Girl' era, Taylor is ready for "Mrs. Era"!!!