Taylor Swift Watching Chiefs Game In Person with Travis Kelce's Mom

Play video content Courtesy of NFL

Taylor Swift appears to have confirmed the dating rumors about her and Travis Kelce -- 'cause she's in the building to watch his game right now ... standing next to his mama.

The pop star just showed up on FOX's NFL broadcast ahead of kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs are at home today at Arrowhead Stadium ... and right as they started to introduce the game, they cut to TS in a private box.

Play video content ESPN

TayTay was decked out in KC colors ... but more importantly, right next to Donna Kelce, TK's mother. When the camera came upon her, she started cheering and screaming.

Indeed ... the fact Taylor is there is a huge deal, and most certainly puts these rumors to rest. Obviously, they are in touch and they are hanging out ... and perhaps even more.

Play video content SportsRadio 94 WIP

Remember, just earlier this week ... Travis publicly said he'd invited Taylor to a game, and it sounds like she took him up on his offer pretty quickly.

This, of course, all comes on the heels of Travis's brother, Jason, apparently lending credence to all the speculation ... saying he believed all of it to be "true." We can see it with our own eyes now.

Unclear how serious they are with each other, but if history is any indication -- Taylor's love interests coming out to show support is a good sign that they're together.