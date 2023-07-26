Travis Kelce Details Failed Attempt To Give Taylor Swift His Phone Number

Play video content New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce / Spotify

Travis Kelce basically lives in the end zone, but he couldn't score with Taylor Swift ... 'cause the Super Bowl champ says he failed to give the pop superstar his phone number at her recent concert.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end detailed his master plan to shoot his shot during Taylor's Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium on his "New Heights" podcast this week ... saying he made friendship bracelets with his phone number on them in hopes of giving one to the recently single singer.

Kelce explained he was bummed to find out Swift doesn't meet with anyone prior to taking the stage in an effort to preserve her voice ... so baby, now they've got bad blood.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce told his brother, Jason.

"She doesn't meet anybody -- or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Jason joked the rejection had to be because Swift is a big Eagles fan and probably not over the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs ... but Travis -- who called things off with Kayla Nicole in 2022 -- is taking it all in stride, saying it was a great time nonetheless.