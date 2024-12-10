Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Announces Cancer Relapse, Intensive Treatment

Chicago Cubs great Ryne Sandberg just revealed his prostate cancer is back and has spread to other organs in his body ... requiring more intensive treatment.

The Hall of Famer provided the health update on Tuesday ... saying despite the news, he will continue to have an optimistic mindset and remain tough as he fights the disease.

"Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family," Sandberg said.

The former infielder and manager first opened up on his battle in January 2024 ... and after eight months of treatment, he declared he won his battle this past August.

Sandberg was a longtime member of the Cubs organization ... suiting up for Chicago from 1982-1997. He made 10 All-Star appearances and earned nine Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers and National League MVP honors in 1984.

After his playing days, he was the Philadelphia Phillies' manager from 2013-15.