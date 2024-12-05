Former NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Adrian Wojnarowski, former NBA insider extraordinaire, just revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Woj -- who spent more than two decades as one of the most plugged-in people around the NBA -- shared the news during an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, saying he learned of the diagnosis in February after a blood test during a routine physical showed his PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels were elevated.

Doctors did a biopsy ... confirming the early-stage cancer.

"When you hear 'cancer,' you think about it going through your body like Pac-Man," Woj said.

"Prostate cancer, it generally stays confined to your prostate and is typically slow growing."

Woj explained his current treatment regimen involves quarterly checkups and regular monitoring along with improved eating habits and exercise. Surgery is also a possibility, Woj said.

Although Woj knew about the diagnosis before retiring from his ESPN gig, he says it wasn't his reason for leaving. In reality, AW says he just didn't want to do the job anymore, especially after his longtime friend and colleague Chris Mortensen died from throat cancer earlier in the year.

Wojnarowski says he was stunned more ESPN personalities didn't show up to Ort's memorial in Arkansas.

"It made me remember that the job isn’t everything," Woj said.

"In the end, it’s just going to be your family and close friends. And it’s also, like, nobody gives a s***. Nobody remembers [breaking stories] in the end. It’s just vapor."

Woj, 55, said the money, although significant, wasn't a "good enough reason" to keep going, especially knowing his family wanted him to step away from the news business.

In fact, Woj said his son, Ben, told him ... "People think your job is great. I think your job f***ing sucks. Retire and go travel with Mom."

While he didn't entirely take his son's advice, Woj is doing something very different ... serving as the General Manager of St. Bonaventure's men's basketball team, his alma mater.

The team is currently 8-1.