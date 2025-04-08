Ex-MLB Star Octavio Dotel Reportedly Trapped In Rubble After Nightclub Roof Collapses

Former MLB star relief pitcher Octavio Dotel was inside a Dominican Republic nightclub Monday night when its roof suddenly collapsed ... though, thankfully, he's reportedly still alive.

According to MLB insider Héctor Gómez, Dotel -- who logged 36 saves for the Astros and A's in 2004 -- was partying at Jet Set in Santo Domingo, when its roof caved in.

Gómez said Dotel -- a World Series champion -- is currently trapped beneath the rubble, though he is alive.

Multiple outlets reported Tuesday morning at least 15 people have died in the incident ... and over 100 hundred more are dealing with injuries related to the matter. Rescue efforts to find those still missing are underway.

Tragically, Gómez stated the sister of former MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, Nelsy Cruz, was one of the people who passed away.

Dotel broke into the MLB in 1999 with the Mets, and became a valuable closer later in his career. In 2011, he helped the St. Louis Cardinals win a World Series.

During his 15 years in The Show, Dotel recorded 109 total saves and logged a 3.78 ERA.