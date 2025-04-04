Shohei Ohtani Is Better Athlete Than Messi, Jokic & Mahomes, Ex-W.S. Champ Says

Play video content

Los Angeles fans ain't just getting a glimpse at the best player in baseball in Shohei Ohtani, they're looking at the best athlete on the planet ... at least, that's according to former World Series champion Jerry Hairston Jr.

The longtime Big Leaguer sat down with TMZ Sports a day after the Dodgers' designated hitter beat the Braves with a walk-off home run ... and he proclaimed the superstar is now officially the top sportsman on the globe.

BALLGAME.



Shohei Ohtani sends everyone home ... with his bobblehead! pic.twitter.com/Js8h2qVaLw — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2025 @MLB

"No disrespect to [Lionel] Messi," he said. "No disrespect to Patrick Mahomes, [Nikola] Jokic -- who's having an incredible season again with the Nuggets. But I think right now, the best athlete on the planet is Shohei Ohtani."

There won't be many in L.A. who will disagree ... particularly after Ohtani's monster Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium against Atlanta.

In addition to the blast that won the tilt, he also had two other hits ... raising his season batting average to a whopping .333. At some point, too, he's going to take the pitching mound for L.A. ... something not lost on Hairston Jr.

"He does so many things well," the ex-Dodger said.