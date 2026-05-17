Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kai Trump Joined By Proud Parents For Family Dinner To Celebrate Graduation

Kai Trump Celebrates Graduation Trump-Style at Family Dinner!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
051726_kai_trump_kal
KAI'S BIG DAY!!!
Video: Kai Trump
BACKGRID

Kai Trump’s officially tossed the cap in the air -- and the Trump fam rolled deep to celebrate the big graduation milestone!

Check out our gallery and the clip ... Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump stepped out Friday night for a cozy family dinner honoring their daughter Kai after she graduated from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Donald Trump Jr & Vanessa Trump Celebrate Kai's Graduation
Launch Gallery
CONGRATS KAI!!! Launch Gallery
Getty

Fresh off turning 19 just days earlier, Kai looked all grown up while celebrating with family and close friends -- including Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos and Bettina Anderson.

sub kai trump donald trump jr vanessa trump Bettina Anderson backgrid
Backgrid

Oh -- and Tiger Woods also showed his support by attending the graduation ceremony earlier in the day too.

051726_kai_trump_primary
Backgrid

And while he’s not pictured here ... goes without saying, grandpa Donald Trump has gotta be one proud dude right now!