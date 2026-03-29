Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Mum on Golf Great's DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods is staying mum about his DUI bust Friday -- and so is his girlfriend Vanessa Trump!

Vanessa -- President Trump's ex-daughter-in-law who was once married to Don Jr. -- jumped on Instagram Saturday to reshare a couple things from her daughter, Kai Trump.

In a photo, Kai is seen hanging out at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament with youth golfer Allan Kournikova and tennis coach Jason Stacy. She also reshared Kai answering a question from a fan about when she first started playing golf.

Missing from Vanessa's IG posts are any mentions of Tiger's Friday afternoon arrest, which shouldn't come as a complete shock.

According to police, the golf great was driving his Range Rover at a high rate of speed when he clipped the rear of a pickup truck hauling a trailer along a two-lane road in Jupiter, Florida.

Cops said Tiger's vehicle flipped over on its side, but, luckily, he and the other driver were not injured. Police also said Tiger was not drunk, but he appeared lethargic and refused to provide a urine sample to check for other substances.

As a result, officers arrested Tiger for DUI and refusing to take a lawful test before booking him into the Martin County Jail. Tiger was later released from jail and driven away from the jail with a pissed-off look on his face without saying a single word about the incident.

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