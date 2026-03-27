Tiger Woods Mug Shot Released After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods' mug shot taken just after his arrest for DUI in Florida has been released.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office released the mug hours after Tiger's arrest ... which shows Tiger staring straight ahead -- no smile on his face like we've seen with some celebrity mug shots.

As we told you ... Tiger was arrested Friday afternoon in Jupiter, Florida, after cops say he sped down the street, clipped a car and flipped his vehicle over.

According to cops, a pickup truck was turning into a driveway on a two-lane street when a Range Rover roared down at high speed ... hitting the truck and then ending up on its side.

Tiger was able to climb out of the Range Rover through the passenger window, and he waited for cops to arrive. Deputies say Tiger immediately appeared impaired and lethargic to them.

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Cops say he blew a 0.00 on a breathalyzer ... but Sheriff John Budensiek says he believes Tiger was under the influence of medication. He was taken to a police station, where he turned down a urine test.

Tiger will have to spend a minimum of eight hours in jail ... meaning he won't be able to get out until later this evening. Neither Tiger nor the driver of the pickup were injured.

This isn't Tiger's first run-in with the law ... he pled guilty to reckless driving after cops found him passed out in his car back in 2017. Drug testing later revealed traces Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC in his blood at the time of his arrest.