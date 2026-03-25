Tiger Woods Leaves Door Open on Masters Return, But No Decision Yet

Tiger Woods is swinging like vintage Tiger again ... but talking like a guy who still doesn’t know if his body will let him chase another green jacket.

Tiger made his long-awaited return to competitive golf Tuesday night at TGL -- his first appearance in over a year -- and wasted zero time flexing, uncorking a 170 mph missile that flew 270 yards like he never left.

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But don’t let the highlight fool you … behind the scenes, Tiger is basically admitting the Masters is still a coin flip.

“As I said, I’ve been trying,” Woods admitted. “Just this body … it doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24, 25.”

The 50-year-old -- who hasn’t teed it up on the PGA Tour in more than 600 days -- called the TGL comeback just another step in “trying to make progress” toward Augusta ... but quickly followed that up with a dose of reality.

Tiger says he’s been grinding to get back after multiple injuries and insists the desire hasn’t gone anywhere.

“I keep trying. I want to play. I love the tournament,” he said. “It’s meant a lot to me and my family.”

Tiger -- now rocking a surgically rebuilt back and a metal rod in his leg -- says he wants to play the Masters more than anything … but made it clear that want and ability are two very different things in 2026.

With the Masters just weeks away, Woods wouldn’t even say if he’ll decide at the last minute … instead going with a vague, “We’ll see how it goes,” while planning to practice at home and monitor how his body responds.

Tiger said he felt “fine” physically after the match … and even rival Justin Rose admitted the legend looked “impressive” tee to green.

Tiger says he’ll be in Augusta regardless -- at least for the Champions Dinner and to unveil his new course project -- which quietly leaves the door wide open for another last-second decision.