Tiger Woods, Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Reunite To Support Son Charlie's State Title

Tiger Woods reunited with a familiar face this week -- ex-wife Elin Nordegren -- as the former couple, once at the center of a super contentious divorce, put their issues aside to celebrate their son's accomplishments on the golf course.

The golf legend showed up alongside Elin to support their son, Charlie Woods, as he received his Florida high school state championship ring.

Charlie Woods at his Benjamin School state championship golf ring ceremony with parents Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren

Although it's not the first time, seeing Woods and Nordegren together is surprising. In the aftermath of Tiger's cheating scandal, the couple's 2010 split dominated headlines for months.

The drama is clearly in the rearview mirror, 'cause mom and dad were all smiles on stage with their boy ... one of the most talented teenage golfers in the world.

Charlie helped lead The Benjamin School to a Class 1A state golf championship -- his second as a high schooler -- and both parents were front and center for the hardware ceremony.

Photos from the event show Tiger and Elin standing side-by-side, and while they weren't exactly chatting it up nonstop, everyone appeared to get along during their kids' big moment.

It’s not the first time the two have come together for Charlie’s golf milestones -- they’ve consistently shown up to tournaments and big events, putting on a united front. When it comes to CW's budding career, Tiger and Elin have made one thing crystal clear: parenthood is bigger than the past.

And with Charlie’s swing already drawing comparisons to his 15-time major-winning dad, this probably won’t be the last time Tiger and Elin are posing together at a trophy ceremony.

Charlie recently committed to Florida State University, where he’s set to enroll with the Class of 2027. He’s currently ranked No. 20 in the American Junior Golf Association standings -- and his biggest win to date came at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May 2025.

