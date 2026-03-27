Sheriff Speaks Out On Tiger Woods DUI Arrest

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Officials are speaking out on the Tiger Woods DUI arrest ... with law enforcement announcing he refused to take a urine test during an investigation.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek just broke the bombshell news minutes ago ... stating cops were dispatched to a crash on Jupiter Island.

Just before 2 PM, Jupiter Island PD received a call of a rollover crash. When they got on the scene, cops saw a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover that was rolled over on its driver side.

Budensiek said it was apparent the driver of the Land Rover -- later ID'ed as Tiger Woods -- might have been impaired.

The JIPD then called Martin County Sheriff's Office to take over the matter.

The MCSO investigation revealed the pressure cleaner truck was northbound and turning into a driveway and the driver looked into his rearview mirror and saw a dark SUV overtaking him at high speeds. The truck driver tried to get out of the way, but there was no room to get to the side of the road.

The Land Rover then overtook the truck "at the last minute" to avoid a collision, but clipped the back end of the trailer -- and then rolled over on the driver side and past the truck.

The sheriff said the driver of the Land Rover was then able to crawl out the passenger side of the car ... and it was revealed he was none other than Tiger Woods.

A few images from the scene show the Range Rover ... as well as a flat-bed tow truck nearby.

DUI investigators got to the scene ... and they said Woods showed signs of impairment.

Earlier this week, Tiger sparked speculation of a comeback at the Masters tournament next month after competing at a TGL event earlier in the week.

Tiger was involved in a terrifying crash back in February 2021 -- resulting in serious leg injuries. There was even fear he could lose his limb.