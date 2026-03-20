Masters Hint Has Tiger Woods Fans Talking Themselves Into Augusta Return

Tiger Woods might’ve just sent the golf world into a full-blown frenzy … without even saying a word.

The 15-time major champ still hasn’t officially committed to the 2026 Masters -- and given his recent health struggles, most fans have been bracing for a “not this year” announcement. But now ... there’s a very interesting wrinkle out of Augusta.

On the tournament’s official website, Tiger is NOT listed among past champions skipping the tournament -- a group that does include legends like Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo. Instead, Woods is sitting comfortably on the active list … and it gets better.

His player bio straight-up reads: “Tiger Woods is making his 27th start in the Masters in 2026.”

Yeah … that’ll get people talking.

Now before everyone starts ironing their Sunday red -- nothing’s official. Tiger himself hasn’t confirmed a thing, and there’s plenty of reason to be cautious. The five-time Green Jacket winner is still recovering from his seventh back surgery last October, and by his own admission, it’s been a grind.

“I said I’ve been working on it,” Woods said on Tuesday during a TGL event. “Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disc replacement is not a lot of fun ... I’ve had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn’t quite heal like it was when I was 24."

"Doesn’t quite bounce back. So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it’s hard to just move around.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for walking 72 holes at Augusta National.

And here’s another red flag ... Tiger hasn’t even teed it up in TGL this year, despite his Jupiter Links squad making a run to the finals. If he’s not playing indoors, it’s fair to wonder how close he really is to competing on golf’s biggest stage.

Which begs the question ... do they know something we don’t?

At minimum, Tiger hasn’t told Augusta he’s out -- and with three weeks to go, that’s all fans needed to lose their minds.