Richard Jefferson Says Knicks Are Legit Contenders, Biggest Threat Is Themselves!

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The New York Knicks have a real shot at winning it all this season -- even though the Oklahoma City Thunder still exists -- so says Richard Jefferson, who tells TMZ Sports all the pieces are in place ... they just can't shoot themselves in the foot.

We caught up with the NBA analyst fresh off calling the Knickerbockers' BTA performance on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the first round on Thursday ... and he actually said the losing team shouldn't be embarrassed by the 140-89 result -- it was just the Knicks' night.

With that dominant outing in mind, does he feel like Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and the rest of the gang can really make some noise ... or will they come up short yet again??

RJ believes this could be their year.

"They're real. The only reason they have ever been questioned is because them themselves haven't played real. It's not their talent, it's not their coaching, it's not their ability."

"The Knicks are real. They got a chance."

Even against whoever comes out of the Western Conference?? The 2016 NBA champ got cliché and said anything can happen in a seven-game series.

Speaking of 2016, we asked RJ about the state of Golden State ... and he isn't calling on the Warriors to rebuild -- after all, they still have Stephen Curry.

"If you got Steph Curry, that's all that matters."