Dianna Russini Was No Hero In Car Crash Rescue, Witness Now Claims

Remember when Dianna Russini went into superhero mode and rescued an elderly driver in a car crash fresh off her resignation over the Mike Vrabel scandal??

A new witness claims that's not what happened. Like, at all.

Page Six initially published the NFL insider's Good Samaritan act ... stating Russini, her mom and kids were cruising in Wyckoff, New Jersey when the terrifying accident unfolded right in front of them.

As a Jeep sat on its side, a witness claimed Russini sprang into action, got a boost to the top of the whip and yanked the door open to help an old guy and his beloved dog get to safety.

After speaking to a different tipster this week, the outlet now claims all Russini did was hold the dog's leash after it exited the crashed Jeep.

So, who was the REAL hero?? The new tipster said it was actually their husband who did the heavy lifting.

Officials told P6 bystanders did, in fact, help at the scene ... but did not provide names at the time.

It's unclear how the original story came to be ... perhaps someone wanted to offer Russini an alley-oop after all the bad press.