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UFC's Josh Hokit Says 'Michelle Obama Is A Man' In Crazy Octagon Interview

UFC's Josh Hokit Says 'Michelle Obama Is A Man' In Crazy Octagon Interview

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Josh Hokit may not win Fight of the Night, but he's got the most offensive post-fight interview on lock ... the controversial UFC star just declared Michelle Obama was "a man" while being interviewed by Joe Rogan in the Octagon.

"And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?" 28-year-old heavyweight screamed ... as the 4,000-strong crowd groaned, reacting to the bizarre moment.

Michelle Obama Through The Years
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The comment was made at the end of his in-cage interview, and the moment wasn't addressed by the broadcasting crew.

Moments before he made the remark, Hokit put a chain and pendant around President Trump's neck. Interestingly, 45/47 took the jewelry off afterwards, according to a W.H. pool reporter, who saw it happen.

It's unclear if it was a reaction to Hokit's comment.

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Not surprisingly, many on the left reacted to the comment with anger.

Hokit saying outlandish crap isn't new ... it's his schtick.

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He's a talented, undefeated fighter who may fight for a title in the near future, but the nonsense often overshadows his talent.

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As for his fight, Hokit dominated Derrick Lewis -- Trump's favorite fighter -- knocking him out in the second round, extending the night's KO streak to all four fights.