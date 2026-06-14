UFC's Josh Hokit Says 'Michelle Obama Is A Man' In Crazy Octagon Interview

Josh Hokit may not win Fight of the Night, but he's got the most offensive post-fight interview on lock ... the controversial UFC star just declared Michelle Obama was "a man" while being interviewed by Joe Rogan in the Octagon.

MMA FIGHTER JOSH HOKIT ON THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN: “MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN!” pic.twitter.com/lODK3EjtR4 @theblaze

"And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?" 28-year-old heavyweight screamed ... as the 4,000-strong crowd groaned, reacting to the bizarre moment.

The comment was made at the end of his in-cage interview, and the moment wasn't addressed by the broadcasting crew.

Josh Hokit gifts @POTUS his chain 🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/506ZwmKavg @MargoMartin47

Moments before he made the remark, Hokit put a chain and pendant around President Trump's neck. Interestingly, 45/47 took the jewelry off afterwards, according to a W.H. pool reporter, who saw it happen.

It's unclear if it was a reaction to Hokit's comment.

Not surprisingly, many on the left reacted to the comment with anger.

Hokit saying outlandish crap isn't new ... it's his schtick.

He's a talented, undefeated fighter who may fight for a title in the near future, but the nonsense often overshadows his talent.